Rains at isolated places for next three days

NASHIK: As per the data released by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, Parts of Madhya Maharashtra are all set to receive rainfall at isolated places for the next three days.

While dry weather is predicted for North Madhya Maharashtra, South Madhya Maharashtra will receive rains at isolated places on May 27, 28, and 29, 2022. Rainfall will continue in North Konkan, South Konkan and Goa at isolated places.

As for inland Maharashtra, the Vidarbha subdivision will be in for some lightning and thunderstorm activity for the next two to three days, along with its neighbouring Central and East Indian states.

Between May 25-27, the vulnerable districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal have been placed on a yellow watch, which urges their residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

While such pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms have impacted parts of Maharashtra on multiple occasions over the past three months, their overall frequency has been much lower than normal. Between March 1 and May 24, the state has collectively recorded 9 mm rainfall — 60% lower than its seasonal average of 22.5 mm. Meanwhile, as the wait for the monsoon continues, its onset over Maharashtra may occur on time or even slightly earlier.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional met centre in Mumbai has dubbed light rainfall as ‘very likely’ at isolated locations across the coastal districts for the next five days, i.e. from Wednesday to Sunday, May 25-30. These include Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.