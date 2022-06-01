Rainfall predicted in isolated places

NASHIK: As per the weather forecast released by Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, North Madhya Maharashtra is set to receive rains at isolated places today and tomorrow, thus providing relief to some sections in the region.

However, on June 2 and 3, the region will witness a dry patch, and the maximum and minimum temperature isn’t going to witness any larger change. Therefore, parts of the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra, i.e., Pune, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Madhya Dhule, and Nandurbar, will witness a relief from the scorching heat.

The districts of South Madhya Maharashtra, i.e., Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Kohlapur, are set to receive rains at isolated places throughout the week. No major temperature change shall be witnessed in these areas. Marathwada, East and West Vidharbha will witness rains at isolated places today, followed by a dry patch for next three days. Vidharbha region will see a gradual rise in the temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Districts of North Konkan, i.e., Thane, Raigad, and Greater Mumbai, will receive rains at isolated places throughout the week, with no major change in maximum and minimum temperature. South Konkan and Goa region, i.e., Sindhdurg, Ratnagiri, and Goa, will receive rainfall at scattered places today and isolated rains for the next three days. Speaking of Nashik District, in particular, the weather is expected to remain dry throughout the week.