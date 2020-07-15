Rain water harvesting projects at city police stations soon

Satpur: The rainwater harvesting system is one of the best method practiced and followed to support the conservation of water. Today, scarcity of good quality water has become a significant cause of concern. City commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre Patil yesterday hinted at rain water harvesting projects at almost all the police stations in the city.

"There are borewells almost at all the urban police stations, while at some places there are wells. Efforts will be made to conserve water in all those places through rain water harvesting system," said Nangre Patil.

The commissioner of police revealed his future plans about the installation of rainwater harvesting projects at all the police stations in the city and appealed to people to conserve water and help raise raise the ground water level.

The rain water harvesting system promotes both water and energy conservation. It also improves the quality and quantity of groundwater.

CP Nangre Patil was speaking while inaugurating the rainwater harvesting project in the premises of Satpur Police Station here yesterday with the support of Ginger Hotel and at the initiative of Namami Foundation.

Actor Chinmay Udgirkar, Dhanashree Kshirsagar, Kiran Bhalerao, Ninad Wagh, Rajesh Pandit of Namami Foundation, Mayur More, Purva Savji, Apoorva Jakhadi, Sheetal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police Laxmikant Patil, Vijay Kharat, Pournima Chowgule, assistant commissioner of police Ashok Nakhate, senior PI Rakesh Hande and others were present.

On the occasion, Rajesh Pandit explained the role of this initiative. He said that the police has done a commendable job. The project will be useful to improve ground water table. While actor Chinmay Udgirkar said that the project was being implemented at the initiative of Namami Foundation through the Tata Group's Hotel Ginger.

The programme was anchored by Pournima Chougule with a thansgiving by Rakesh Hande. A large number of police officers and staff were present.