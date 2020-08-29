Rain spells cheer for paddy farmers

Villagers in the tehsil have welcomed the change in climatic conditions, but paddy farmers were all cheer as the monsoon bodes well for the crop. This season they have mostly preferred Indrayani variety of paddy.



The intermittent rainfall for the last couple of days in Dindori taluka is currently beneficial for paddy cultivation, hence the hopes of the farmers on this crop are revived.



Currently, the rainfall in the taluka is less though continuous, therefore, agriculture experts expect that the benefit of this continuity in rainfall will be conducive for paddy crop.



Experts say that this type of rain is good for rice crop and has a good effect on yield. However, continuous rains are a warning sign for some crops. Therefore, there is a difference between the farmers who grow paddy and the farmers who grow tomatoes.



In the western part of Dindori taluka, paddy is preferred as major crop in large quantities. Accordingly, many farmers take up its cultivation by buying different varieties of rice seedlings. They preferably buy different varieties of paddy seedlings including Daptari, Bhogwati, Lalkor, Mahalakshmi, Kolpi etc. But this year, the western belt of Dindori taluka is known as the city of paddy.



This year, the farmers of this area have given more preference to Indrayani paddy. This region is considered conducive for paddy cultivation. The farmers in this area cultivate paddy on a large scale using methods of kundi wafa, swamp, land steps etc. For this, continuous rainfall is vital for crop revival and survival.



Due to conducive environment for paddy crop, this year majority of the farmers have given preference to Indrayani variety of paddy for sowing in their fields on a large scale.