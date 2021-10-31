Rain may spoil your Diwali plans

NASHIK: While the Nashikites are currently enjoying the temperature drop, the Indian Meteorology Department gave a spoiler in the festive mood. The weather department has predicted rains in Diwali week in the North Maharashtra region. The Nashik region is very likely to witness rains from November 3.

The low pressure area created on Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coast has turned the conditions favorable for rains. The cloud formation has been observed above sea level in southern states. Cyclonic formulations have been reported by IMD in the Indian Ocean between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The clouds are moving North West directions and are likely to cover North Madhya Maharashtra on November 3.

The weather department has said that the North Maharashtra is likely to receive light rains with thunder activity. The conditions of rains will increase gradually till November 5. It is predicted that the rains will be observed at isolated places on November 2 and November 3. After that, it is very likely that all parts of the district will receive moderate rains with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the city as well as the district is witnessing a temperature drop from the past few days. On Saturday the average district temperature was recorded 14 degree Celsius, while the city witnessed lowest temperature so far with 12.8 degree Celsius.

Weather Conditions

Date - Forecast

31/10 - Partly cloudy sky.

01/11 - Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely.

02/11 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, light rain likely .

03/11 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, light rain likely.

04/11 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, very light to light rain likely .

05/11 - Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/ evening, thundery activity, very light to light rain likely.