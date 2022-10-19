Rain lashes city for second day in a row

Nashik

The state has been lashed by heavy rains for the past few days. For the second consecutive day yesterday heavy rains lashed the entire Nashik city and the district dampening the festive spirit which not only disappointed the Diwali shoppers but also shopkeepers who have been waiting for good turnover after the last two years of the pandemic restrictions.

Traffic was thrown out of gear as several key road stretches were waterlogged after heavy rain for the second consecutive day in the ciry.

Meanwhile, crops on 90047 hectares have been damaged in the district due to heavy rains in one month from 8th to 30th September. Most of the damage has been reported in Chandwad, Niphad and Malegaon tehsils.

Yesterday, for the second day in a row, heavy rains have lashed the city. In the background of Diwali, there is a heavy rush in the market.

However, heavy rains have greatly disturbed the buying spree. Heavy rains are expected in the district till today (Wednesday). There was heavy rain with lightning in most parts of the district including Nashik, Igatpuri, Sinnar and Vani areas.

The incessant rains have already caused extensive damage to agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Satara, Nashik, Aurangabad, Beed and Solapur districts this week.