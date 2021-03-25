Rain-hit farmers lock up MLA Borse

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Angry over damage to crop due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains, farmers from the western belt in Baglan tehsil on Wednesday took an aggressive stand and locked up BJP MLA from Baglan assembly constituency, Dilip Borse, in a Gram Panchayat office for over an hour. The incident occurred when the sitting MLA paid a visit to rain-hit farms in the area to inspect the damage. </p>.<p>“It is natural for farmers to be angry as they have lost their standing crop,” thus expressed MLA Dilip Borse while speaking to Deshdoot. Farm fields in areas of Kersane, Dasane, Mungse, and Virgaon were severely hit due to a hailstorm on Tuesday. </p><p>MLA Borse had visited the affected areas last morning to inspect the damage. At that time, angry farmers locked him up in the Gram Panchayat office. The incident took place as the farmers were upset over the loss. MLA Borse told the villagers that he regularly raises the issues of the farmers. </p><p>After over an hour’s of convincing, MLA Borse was then released by the angry farmers. On the occasion, aggrieved farmers said that their issues are still unsolved and that they are still deprived of crop insurance. They also expressed strong displeasure over frequent power cuts by the electricity distribution company.</p>