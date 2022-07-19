Rain back after two-day break

As the water level in the dams decreased, the flood level also started receding. In the meantime, due to continuous rain in the catchment area of the dams, the storage has gone up to 80 percent. Bhavli, Alandi, Waghad, Bhojapur, Tisgaon, Haranbari, Kelzar dams are overflowing.

Earlier the rains have left big impact on the vehicular traffic in the city. The traffic is moving at a slow speed due to the accumulation of water and big potholes on the road. Water is still being discharged from Gangapur, Darna, Nandur Madhyameshwar dams.

On Monday, 4034 cusecs of water was being released from Darna, 647 cusecs from Kadwa, 1377 cusecs from Gangapur, 540 cusecs from Bhojapur, 241 cusecs from Valdevi and 447 cusecs from Alandi dam. While water was flowing under the Holkar bridge at 3111 cusecs. Therefore, police have been deployed at the bank of the river and tourists have also been warned against any misadventure.

Earlier, the Nowcast warning was issued by IMD Mumbai forecasting "Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Latur."