Rain back after two-day break

NASHIK: After a 48-hour break from the downpour, Nashikites woke up to another rainy day on Monday. Although the rain has subsided now, the light drizzles continued throughout the day, throwing normal life out of gear. From 0830 to 1730 hrs, 17.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city..
As the water level in the dams decreased, the flood level also started receding. In the meantime, due to continuous rain in the catchment area of the dams, the storage has gone up to 80 percent. Bhavli, Alandi, Waghad, Bhojapur, Tisgaon, Haranbari, Kelzar dams are overflowing.
Earlier the rains have left big impact on the vehicular traffic in the city. The traffic is moving at a slow speed due to the accumulation of water and big potholes on the road. Water is still being discharged from Gangapur, Darna, Nandur Madhyameshwar dams.
On Monday, 4034 cusecs of water was being released from Darna, 647 cusecs from Kadwa, 1377 cusecs from Gangapur, 540 cusecs from Bhojapur, 241 cusecs from Valdevi and 447 cusecs from Alandi dam. While water was flowing under the Holkar bridge at 3111 cusecs. Therefore, police have been deployed at the bank of the river and tourists have also been warned against any misadventure.
Earlier, the Nowcast warning was issued by IMD Mumbai forecasting "Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Latur."
Old wadas are in danger
Meanwhile, it has been raining heavily for the past few days except a brief break. Incidents of collapse of old structures are occurring intermittently due to rainfall. Recently, a part of Qazi Gadhi in the city had collapsed.
After that, a wada in Gadgil Lane in Ravivar Karanja area collapsed on Sunday night. Yesterday, a part of the old wada next to Gosavi Wada has also collapsed. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.
The NMC administration has issued notices this year as usual and instructed the citizens to be careful. However, since no concrete decision has been taken, hundreds of dangerous houses are still in the same situation.
In the past few days, several incidents of collapse of old structures took place in the city. So the issue of old dangerous wadas and houses has come to the fore again. Citizens are demanding that the municipal administration should immediately prepare an action plan so that there is no financial loss or loss of life.