Railways should transport grapes, apple ber at subsidised rates

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> MP Hemant Godse approached Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday; to inform him about the plight of farmers. He requested him to include fruits like grapes, apple ber (jujube) in the list of items being transported at a subsidised rate by the railways. </p>.<p>Nashik is a leading district in agricultural production in the country, and the country’s first ‘Kisan Railway’ got launched in Deolali (Nashik), to facilitate the delivery of agricultural products to markets across the country. Due to the train, delivery of agricultural products from Nashik and other areas; to any market, in just a few hours, has become possible. </p><p>Nashik is famous all over the country for its grape production. However, grapes, apple ber, and some vegetables have been exempted from 50 per cent subsidy for transport by agricultural railways. A special Kisan railway; from Deolali to Danapur, got departed from Deolali railway station on August 7th as per the decision of the Central government. This was for the first time that a special train for agriculture started in India. This has definitely benefited the farmers. </p><p>However, farmers are still facing some issues over the subsidised rate. A special fifty per cent subsidy (fare concession) is given to the transport of goods by the railways. However, it does not include grapes, apple ber, and some vegetables. This is creating financial hardships for the farmers in the district. Therefore, a delegation of farmers urged MP Godse to get a 50 per cent subsidy from the railways for the transportation of grapes and other vegetables that aren’t included in the list. </p><p>Godse immediately contacted Agriculture Minister Tomar in Delhi on Tuesday day and apprised him about the plight of farmers. As soon as he realised that the demands of farmers, including Godse’s, are justified, he assured them that a positive decision will be taken soon.</p>