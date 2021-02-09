Railway to start MEMU train on Deolali-Bhusaval route

Nashik : Vivek Kumar Gupta, divisional manager (railway), Bhusaval informed that MEMU train will be started on Deolali-Bhusaval railway route. It will replace the passenger train.

A total of 12 MEMU trains have already arrived in Bhusaval division. Following approval by railway ministry, they will be operationalised, he added. Gupta informed this in a media briefing which was held online.

While giving information about the provision of Rs 600 crore made in the budget for Bhusaval division, Gupta stated that MEMU train has been started on Bhusaval-Vadnera-Amravati route.

It has the capacity to carry a total of 1200 passengers. Currently, it has eight coaches. In case additional coaches are available, a total of 12 coaches will be attached to it.

With start of MEMU train, passengers can get the experience of Train 18. A tehnical training about MEMU has also been given to railway personnel. Work is in progress to prepare DPR for Nashik-Pune railway route. The state government has approved it.

The central government’s approval is pending. State and central governments will provide fund for this project. After preparation of the DPR, the land acquisition process will be started, he said.

Gupta further stated that a fund of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for broadening of Bhusaval-Jalgaon route, while a fund of Rs 200 crore has been given for the broadening of Jalgaon-Manmad route. The 386-km route between Indore-Manmad via Malegaon has been approved. Daund-Manmad route will also be broadened.Facilities like airconditioned waiting rooms, wi-fi, CCTV cameras, new pedestrian bridge, escalators and lifts have been provided at Nashik, Akola and Bhusaval. After completion of a dedicated corridor in June, 2022, the number of railway and good trains will be increased. With 70% electrification of railway routes, pollution will be curbed.

This will also help in fuel saving and increase in speed. The speed of passenger trains will now be increasedto130 per km from 110. Rajdhani express between Mumbai-Delhi is running daily.

Due to Covid-19, it is necessary to reserve tickets of all passenger trains including Panchavati Express. As there is a low response by passengers to Panchavati Express and intercity trains, the railway is suffering revenue loss. The bogies of pass holders will be attached to Panchavati Express after permission of state government, Gupta also informed.