Railway station getting a facelift

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Nashik Road railway station is getting a facelift. Another escalator, three lifts, three water machines, and four ticketing machines have been installed. A modern AC waiting room has also been created. The station has an oxygen park, and air purification machines have been proposed. LED lights have reduced pollution and costs. Work on two new ramps, an STP plant for sewage treatment, a ticket office near the new bus depot, and a pedestrian bridge is in full swing. </p>.<p>Specially abled passengers and porters will get battery-operated vehicles. The number of CCTV cameras has increased to strengthen security. Escalators have been set up on the fourth platform. There are lifts on all four platforms. There are four parking lots for passengers. Passenger capacity has been increased after the removal of the old ticket booking office. The old pedestrian bridge was removed, and the pedestrian bridge in front of the parcel office is getting extended to the fourth platform. </p><p>With the start of the reservation office on platform four at Sinnar Phata, the problem of parking, traffic, and pollution got solved. As parcel office and important offices will also shift, there will be plenty of space at the main station. NMC is constructing a bus depot behind a reservation office, and train tickets will be available at the depot. Platforms 1 to 4 are being connected by a pedestrian bridge and a ramp will be constructed on platform numbers two and three.</p><p> Therefore, specially abed, pregnant, and senior citizens can go directly to the vehicles with their luggage in battery-powered vehicles. There are three machines of mineral water. Citizens need to pay some amount for the mineral water. HAL has now installed three 5,000-liter mineral water machines, which will provide free water. Work is underway on the STP plant for the recycling of wastewater from the station. </p><p>Therefore, the water tax of the railway will get saved. The station has four waiting rooms. A grand AC paid waiting room with a capacity of 128 passengers has been built here. There are facilities like a massage machine, shoe polishing machine, cafeteria, baby feeding, and luggage room, five AC rooms for passengers. Waiting rooms will also get constructed on platforms two and three.</p>