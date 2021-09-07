Railway signal tempering gang arrested

NASHIK: Igatpuri Railway Police have traced a interstate gang that stole Rs 58,000 from the purse of a female passenger in June while a train was stopped at Padli Deshmukh railway station in Igatpuri taluka. Four suspects have been arrested. The gang used to temper with the signal in a isolated area of railway track.

Once the signal was tempered and made red they used to loot the passengers and run away. Further information is that the plaintiff Sangeeta Arun Dubey (48, Rewa Nipania Madhya Pradesh, Ward No. 02, Asral Girls Hostel) and Simakumari Laliteshwar Prasad (41) traveling from LTT Kurla to Patna by Pataliputra Express on June 23.

While the train was stopped near Padli Deshmukh railway station, an unidentified accused forcibly snatched Rs 58,000 from the ladies’ purse of the plaintiff and ran away. A case under section 392 (34) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them at Igatpuri Railway Police Station.

Accordingly, the suspects Deepak Mahendrasingh Prajapati, (22, Fatehabad Haryana) Sukhvir Mahendra Valmik age (21,Rajnagar Tohana Haryanal, Sunny alias Soni Puran Phulla ( 30, Railway Over Bridge Chandigarh Tohana Haryana), Rahul Chenaram Dhara alias Valmiki (26, Fatehabad Haryana) has confessed to robbery between the railway station Igatpuri in Patliputra Express near Padli Deshmukh while arrested in the case.

While receiving the data of the incident, the mobiles used by the suspects have been traced. Kota Railway Police arrested and put them to Kota Central Jail, Rajasthan. The suspects have been arrested by Igatpuri Railway Police from Kota Rajasthan. Igatpuri Railway Police has started investigation into the incident.

The officers in charge of further investigation are Assistant Inspector of Police Sopan Bhai, Sub-Inspector of Police Murari Gaikwad, Rajesh Sonawane, Hemant Gharte, Santosh Pardeshi, Niraj Shende, Pramod Pahake, Bhausaheb Gohil, Satish Kharade, Amol Nichat, Yogesh Patil, Ramesh Bhalerao, Nitin Deshmukh, Dhananjay Naik, Bhushan Uke, Tushar More and others.