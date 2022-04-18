Railway flyover work at Kherwadi begins

As the bus services were closed due to the closure of a railway crossing gate, school children, daily commuters, and farmers had to face huge inconvenience. In this regard. Daily Deshdoot had raised the issue from time to time, and finally, the construction of a flyover has begun here. The villagers have thanked Deshdoot for constantly raising the matter which is of public interest.

The railway crossing at Kherwadi on the Ojhar-Chandori to Saykheda route was closed by the Railways two years ago, and an alternative route was arranged near Kherwadi. However, due to the inability of big vehicles like tempo, buses, tractors, etc, to pass through this underpass, the bus service and transport of agricultural commodities on this route were disrupted.

It is understood that many people had to lose their lives as pedestrians, farmers, and daily commuters were crossing the railway line due to the lack of a footpath.