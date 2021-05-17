Railway earns revenue of Rs 2.74 lakh

NASHIK: Kisan Rail train has once again become a boon for the farmers. Two days ago, 207 tonnes of agricultural produce was dispatched to various countries by Deolali to Danapur Kisan Rail. It included 68 tonnes of agricultural produce sent in three bogies from Nashik Road railway station. Nashik Road railway administration got revenue of 2.74 lakh through this. Over the past year, various restrictions have been imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

On August 7th, 2020, the railway started the Kisan Rail from Deolali Camp to Danapur for the first time in the country to send the agricultural produce of the farmers everywhere. A total of 207 tonnes of agricultural produce was sent by the Kisan Rail to Muzaffarpur two days ago. A total of 67.7 tonnes (677 quintals) of agricultural produce was sent from Nashik Road railway station in three bogies. Onion, Simla chilli, orange, pomegranate and kiwi fruit were also sent. During the last year, there have been 112 trips between Deolali and Muzaffarpur, sending 19,081 tonnes of agricultural produce. By March 15, 2021, Kisan Rail carried 17,033 tons of perishable agricultural products through 100 trips.

During the Corona pandemic, fruits, vegetables and other essential agricultural items were transported from Deolali, Nashik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal and Khandwa stations. Kisan Rail has changed the lives of many small farmers in Maharashtra. Their income has increased tremendously and their standard of living, livelihood received a new fillip. The Deolali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail has started running three days a week. Goods like pomegranate, capsicum, green chillies, ginger, lemon, fish, mixed vegetables are being transported.

Due to stops at smaller stations as well as its features like low cost, safe transportation, prompt supply and availability of new markets, the income of farmers has increased and their standard of living has enriched. This train has transformed small railway stations into large loading hubs of agricultural products. The Ministry of Railways has started Kisan Rail across the country as Kisan Rail here is getting a good response. As a result, farmers are getting better prices for their agricultural produce.