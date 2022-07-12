Raigad Challengers lifts title

NASHIK: In the 2nd Maharashtra State Level Judo Championship League organised by Nashik District Judo Association and under the guidance of Maharashtra Judo Association, Raigad Challengers clinched the title after winning the final 4-4 in a very tense competition.

Earlier Raigad won the first two matches of the final to take a 2-0 lead. But in the subsequent two women’s matches, the players of the Ankai Attackers team played hard and won the two matches to tie the score at 2-2. In the ensuing two men’s matches, Raigad won one match and Ankai won the other to tie the game at 4-4. The title of the tournament was depended on the women’s final.

The match between Akanksha Shinde (Nashik) and Revati Salunke (Sangli) from Raigad was very nail biting. In the beginning, both the players played with restraint. But then Akanksha took an aggressive stance, lifted Revati on her shoulders and successfully managed to control her. Thus winning this important match played a decisive role in helping the team to lift the judo title.

The winner Raigad Challengers team was honoured with a trophy, cash prize of Rs one lakh and certificate. Chief Guest Police Inspector Ranjit Nalawade, Gauri Patwardhan, daughter of late senior judo organiser Bhaskar Patwardhan, Deepak Patil, President of Yashwant Vyayamshala, Ravindra Metkar, Treasurer of State Judo Association, Anand Khare, sports organiser and Vijay Patil, SAI coach were present.

The runner-up Ankai team was honoured with an attractive trophy, Rs 50,000 cash prize, while the third-ranked Lohagad team was honoured with a trophy and Rs 30,000 cash prize.

Aditya Dhopavkar (Nagar) was adjudged the best male player and Akanksha Shinde (Nashik) was adjudged the best female player in the women’s category by national judo player and renowned entrepreneur Suresh Kapadia.