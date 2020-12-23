Rahul slams PM Modi

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today (Wednesday) said that while several nations are already in the process of administering Covid vaccination, apparently no step in this direction has been taken in India.</p><p>Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to when will India start its vaccination process.</p><p>The Congress leader claimed that around 23 lakh people across the world have received Covid vaccination and said that China, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Russia have already started the process.</p><p>Taking to twitter, Gandhi today (Wednesday) morning said, 23 lakh people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations '.</p><p>China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?'</p><p>Meanwhile, India's COVID case count today (Wednesday) surged to 1,00,99,066, while the death toll has reached 1,46,444 after 333 more lives were claimed by the virus since Tuesday.</p><p>The country clocked 23,950 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, while 26,895 people recovered in the same duration and the recoveries have now reached 96,63,382. Currently, India is home to 2,89,240 active cases of the Covid contagion.</p>