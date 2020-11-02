Rahul, Priyanka slams Govt

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government over inflation and recession, alleging that it is promoting capitalists and ignoring farmers and the poor.</p>.<p>"The farmers of the country asked for the 'Mandi' (farm produce market), Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) gave them severe recession," Gandhi tweeted.</p><p>Along with the tweet, he posted a picture of 'Mandi' with a media report 'Bihar farmers give thumbs down to APMC reform'.</p><p>The Congress General Secretary tweeted 'BJP's gift of Diwali to the public : fierce inflation ; BJP's Diwali gift to its capitalist friend : 6 airports; Development of capitalists, with the capitalists.'</p>