Rahul greets PM Modi on 70th birthday

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.</p>.<p>Taking to twitter on Thursday, Mr Gandhi, ' Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday.'<br><br>The Bharatiya Janata Party has been carrying out welfare programmes across the country as 'Seva Saptah' to mark PM's birthday since a week.<br><br>Several other political leaders and ministers also took to twitter and greeted PM on the occasion.<br></p>