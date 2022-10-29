Rahul Deshpande enthrals audiences

NASHIK

Reknowned Hindistani classical vocalist Rahul Deshpande enthralled the audiences on the Diwali pahat programme organised by MLA Devyani Farande elodious at Pramod Mahajan garden on 27 October to musically celebrate the fesival of lights.

Nashikites turned out in large numbers in the early morning dressed in traditional outfits enjoyed the melodious concert. The program started with, Rahul Deshpande’s ‘Kit Ho Gaye Banwari’, a composition of two ragas Vasant Bukhari.

He then went on to sing the famous bandish 'Albela sajan ayo ri', which was enjoyed by the audience. The artist then captivated the audiences by his famous number 'Dil ki tapish hai aaj aaftab’. His rendition of Hindistani classical music won lot of applause . On the demand of the audience he then presented the bhajans ‘Kanada Raja Pandharicha and Tirtha Vitthal Kshetra Vitthal’ which won the hearts of Nashikkars.

The programme concluded with a bhairavi 'Ram Ram Japa Kari Sada' . Rahul Deshpande was accompanied by Nikhil Phatak on harmonium, Milind Kulkarni on tabla, Aman Varkhedkar on keyboard and Rohan Onege with side rhythm.

Among the audiences were dignitaries including Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Nashik City Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware, Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chaugule, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Kangane, City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari and others.