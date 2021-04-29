Rahul calls for free vaccination for all

New Delhi

:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (Thursday) demanded free vaccination for all the citizens of the country and used the meaning of word 'free' to drive home his point.

'free /fri?/adjective, adverb costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for. e.g.- India must get free COVID vaccine. All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge. Let’s hope they get it this time,' Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 fresh infections, pushing the total Covid cases to 1,83,76,524, the Union Ministry said this morning.

With such an exponential rise in cases and shortage of medical care, the US has advised its citizens against travelling to India or to leave as soon as possible.

The Centre has allowed the vaccination for above the age of 18 from May 1. The registration for this age was started on Wednesday.