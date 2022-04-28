Radar technique to prevent accidents

NASHIK: Nashik district has the highest number of accident sites in India, said Rural Superintendent of Police (Nashik) Sachin Patil. He was speaking on the occasion of an interactive session with the media persons at taluka police station. Speaking on the occasion, Patil said, Nashik district has 2 national and 6 state highways and 98 black spots.

In the last few days, radar was installed on an experimental basis at two places in Nashik to prevent accidents and control the speed of vehicles. The challan was sent to the concerned driver. Due to the success of this experiment, the concept of radar will be implemented in the district in the next few days.

In addition, a letter has been sent to the government to make Aadhaar card, PAN card (KYC) mandatory for the use of social media to prevent cyber crime. If KYC becomes mandatory for that, it will help in reducing the rate of online fraud, he opined.