Quit addictions: CP Pandey to cops

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has appealed to police personnel to quit addictions to enjoy a healthy life and has stated that he is taking efforts to keep every official and personnel in the police commisionnerate fit and healthy. Pandey was speaking during the inauguration of a health camp organised at Bhishmaraj Bam multipurpose hall at police headquarter. District civil surgeon Dr. Ratna Raokhande inaugurated the camp. </p>.<p>"Any kind of addiction is harmful to health. Police officials and personnel have dealt with Corona very well so far. Currently, there is not a single Corona-infected cop. We are making efforts to make police personnel healthy," said CP Pandey.</p><p>City police commissionerate will give all types of help to those police officials and personnel who want to quit the addiction. The health camps have been organised in association with the district civil hospital. These camps will be conducted at police headquarter and all police colonies in the city in a gap of eight days. Police officials, personnel, and their families should take benefit of this, he urged.</p><p>Dr. Deepnarayan Shukla from Ayurved college, Mumbai, deputy commissioners of police Amol Tambe, Sangramsingh Nishanedar, Pournima Choughule-Shringi, Dr. Bhushan Patil, Dr. Shantanu Zalte, Dr. Prashant Deore, assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors, and other personnel were present for the occasion.</p>