QR code to help police in crime prevention

Nashik
With an objective to encourage community members to work with law enforcement to prevent crime, a QR code system has been installed at Hirawadi to make it easy for community members to scan the barcode to initiate anonymous tips to police.
On behalf of the city Congress VJNT department, a public dedication ceremony to install the QR code at Shivkripa Nagar in Hirawadi was held with the goal to prevent burglary and theft crimes in the area. Senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Dr Sitaram Kolhe and local women residents were present at the launch of this unique initiative.
Gas cylinder and two-wheeler theft cases were reported in the Hirawadi area at Shivkripa Nagar. Sharad Bodke, district president of Nashik city Congress VJNT dept, visited both the incident sites and informed the local residents about the thefts, along with senior PI Dr Kolhe. At this time, Bodke demanded installing a QR code in the area to prevent burglary and theft.
The best part of the system that no patrolling cops can mislead any one stating he or she had already visited the place but did not do it in reality.
Dr Kolhe immediately visited the spot along with his colleagues assistant police inspector Rohit Kedar, PSI Yogesh Mali, constable Santosh Ghuge and Kumawat.
On the occasion, the public dedication (Lokarpan ceremony) of applying the QR code was held at Maruti Mandir in presence of Dr Kolhe and local women. Kolhe gave information about what citizens should take care of while going out of the house.
Activist Sonali Bodke thanked the police officers, employees and citizens of the area.
Kalabai Deshmukh, Jijabai Wable, Kamal Gite, Chhaya Sonawane, Sheela Kadam, Kalpana Kapadnis, Pratibha Sonawane, Radha Bidve, Sunanda Patil, Shobha Chaskar, Vaishali Lasure were present among the local residents.