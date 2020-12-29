QR code to ease accommodation for tourists

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Maharashtra State Tourism Development Corporation has provided various facilities for tourists for the Christmas holidays and New Year. Now, it has decided to introduce a QR code system to make tourist accommodation available immediately. This QR code will avoid inconvenience to tourists. </p>.<p>For eight months, tourism was banned in view of the growing prevalence of Covid19. It created a huge financial impact on tour companies and operators. The tour has begun after an eight-month wait. Various concessions are being offered by MTDC to attract tourists. </p><p>The Managing Director, MTDC, Ashitosh Salil has also given special attention to the cleanliness and sanitation of the corporation’s resort to take care of the tourists in the backdrop of Covid-19. Meanwhile, with December 31 just a few days away, crowds are flocking to tourist destinations to welcome the New Year. </p><p>Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Ganpatipule, Karla, Nashik’s Grape Park Resort, Bhandardara, Shirdi, Bodalkasa, Tadoba, Aurangabad, Harihareshwar, Tarkarli are some of the important tourist destinations in the state. MTDC has 29 resorts in the state, all of which are now full. The MTDC is implementing the concept of QR code to give immediate feedback to the tourists whether it is a meal or the cleanliness of the room. A quick response code has been created to provide fast access to tourists at the resort. Immediate notice, complaint, or any important messages can be put forth through it.</p>