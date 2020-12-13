Python rescued in Igatpuri

Nashik: The local farmer Janabai Khade, was on her way home with goats from her farm when a python suddenly ran over her three-month-old goat and hunted it. It took five or six hours for the python to completely trap the goat and swallow it.



In Waghewadi Shivara of Vasali in the eastern part of Igatpuri taluka, four days ago, a pet dog was eaten by a leopard in the field of farmer Baban Zole. Within few days, a three-month-old goat was hunted by a python and the goat was. As soon the goat was attacked Janabai shouted for help and ran towards home. After Sunil Khade, Ganga Kachare, Hiraman Khade, Badgu Korde, Navnath Khade, Santosh Korde, Ganesh Jadhav all reached the spot at around 10.30 pm.



All of them grabbed the python by the rope and pulled out the goat that was half in the dragon's jaw, but the goat was killed. After this, all together caught the python in a proper manner. Villagers kept it in a gunny bag and guarded the python all night. After that Sarpanch Kashinath Korde informed all these incidents to Igatpuri Forest Department Forest Range Officer Ramesh Dhomse.





The Forest Range Officer Ramesh Dhomse along with Forest Divisional Officer Dattu Dhonnar, Sarpmitra Praveen Bharti, Sagar Rupvate, Forest Ranger Syed Padvi rushed to the spot. With the help of snake handlers the python was handed over to the forest department. After medical inspection by the veterinary medical officers the python was released. This is the third incident of python rescue in the tehsil this year.



Increasing presence of wildlife



The encounters of human-wildlife is increasing data by day in Igatpuri tehsil. The leopard sightings have become new normal in tehsil. The forest department has already trapped two leopards in the tehsil. Roadkill incident, sightings of wildlife like hyenas, wild hogs, leopards, python and other wild animals are increasing.