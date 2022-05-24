PWD to complete the remaining work

NASHIK: Due to the road works left incomplete by the Public Works Department (PWD) on the Dahave Maal to Nashik Airport, the road became dangerous for motorists, posed a threat to their life, and led to various accidents. Deshdoot studied the story in detail and printed stories on this issue under special series, ‘Airport Eclipse’.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, Deputy Engineer, Public Works Department, took cognizance of the situation and immediately issued notices to the encroachers. He assured to resume the remaining work soon and make the road safe for citizens. The road has become dangerous for motorists due to the unwanted construction of dividers between the road for road crossing.

Deshmukh assured the road will be inspected, and unnecessary dividers shall be closed to prevent the increasing number of accidents following the unwanted dividers. Traders have encroached upon this road, and even vehicles are parked on the road. Therefore, the graph of accidents is rising steadily.

He added if the encroachers didn’t adhere to the notice, the concerned department will remove the encroachment with the help of police protection. There is also an urgent need to install speed bumps at Janori Chaufuli and Cargo Circle on this road. While concluding, Deshmukh stated the department shall also initiate various measures for road safety.

"The road was posing a serious threat to life many motorists due to the unwanted dividers. As Deshdoot raised their voice and Dhananjay Deshmukh responded immediately to the issue, I would like to thank both the departments on behalf of all the vehicle owners. As the work will get completed, it will end frequent accidents." - Manik Ghumre, Social Worker, Janori