PWD to carry out overhaul of alternative roads

NASHIK: Ahead of monsoon which is on the threshold of Nashik, Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to finalise alternative routes and carry out an overhaul of major roads. If roads or bridges are closed due to rainwater during the monsoon season, alternative arrangements are being made for those roads. The PWD is also planning to deploy technical personnel in case of an emergency.

As reported by the District Disaster Control Authority (DDCA), considering the poor condition of bridges and roads, and the potential risk of old buildings collapsing during the monsoon, they are subjected to a structural audit by the PWD. This avoids the risk of any financial loss and loss of life during the monsoon.

Also, due to rainwater, traffic on roads and bridges is closed. In the meanwhile, as it is necessary to arrange alternative routes, the department is also arranging the necessary materials by implementing an e-tender process for planning the required materials.

The PWD also informs the district disaster control room, RTO, MSRTC, revenue and police, sub-divisional officer and tehsildar about the roads and bridges closed due to rains and the necessary maps.