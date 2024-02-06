Pushpotsav Preparations in full swing

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation is busy preparing for Pushpotsav 2024. A three-day flower festival has been organized from February 9 to 11 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Corporation is all set to celebrate Pushpotsav with great pomp and enthusiasm this year too. Pushpotsav will be inaugurated by Marathi film actress Ketaki Motegaonkar. The message of a good environment will be given through the festival and competitions will also be held along with various cultural programmes.

This festival will be held in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and preparations have been started by the Parks and Trees Authority department. There will be a competitive exhibition of different types of roses, seasonal flowers, flower arrangements, miniature gardens, bonsai, cactus, fruits and vegetables and there will be a total of 57 groups. Prizes are kept for each group and important prizes are sponsored by renowned companies, entrepreneurs, cooperative banks, hotels and business groups. The Pushpotsav will be open to the public free of charge from 9 am to 9 pm.

A feast of cultural programmes will also be there every evening. Citizens who want to display their various artworks at the festival should contact the Parks and Trees Authority department. Nashikites will get a chance to see more than one species of flowers. Various flowers will be on display on all three floors of the Municipal Corporation headquarters building. Also, the main building will be decorated with flowers.