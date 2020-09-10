Pursuit of excellence must be ingrained in the culture: Naidu

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today (Thursday) underscored that the pursuit of excellence must be an integral part of the education system and it should be ingrained in the culture of the educational institutions.</p>.<p>"At this critical juncture in our journey as a nation, excellence is imperative and mediocrity is no longer an option," he said in a virtual address on the the 21st Foundation Day Celebrations of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (VIHE), Ramakrishna Math Hyderabad.</p><p>Stating that the cultivation of excellence took discipline, single-minded focus and determined effort, he asked educational institutions to embrace the concept of excellence within themselves, adding that excellence was mandatory at this time and the average level would not last long.</p><p>The Vice-President referred to Swami Vivekananda's 1893 speech in the Chicago Parliament of Religions, saying that his views on religion, spirituality, nationalism, education, philosophy, social reform, poverty alleviation and public empowerment all influenced him, an official release said.</p><p>He said there was a need for an immediate radical change in the education system to meet the challenges of the 21st century.</p>