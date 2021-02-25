Pune University acts against students for copying

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> Students trying to copy answers during an online examination have faced action from the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Technical Department. The action has been taken against 11 students using the proctored method.</p>.<p>Considering the Covid-19 outbreak, the University provided a multiple-choice-based online exam facility to the students appearing for various examinations. While conducting the exam, authorities observed students copied answers from other websites. In some cases, the different candidates appeared on camera instead of the actual student. Group discussion was also held during the examination. Hence, the University decided to take action against students using the wrong methods during the backlog exam to tackle this kind of issue.<br><br>After recognizing the fraudulent activities of using multiple websites simultaneously and violating guidelines, the technical department automatically closed the examination site. Overall, 11 students have faced the action, and a detailed report about the issue will be presented before the examination certification committee.<br><br>The examination department has warned the students about the wrong method while appearing for the March examinations. The officials have stated that it will take serious action against the guilty. It will be necessary to activate the front camera while appearing for an online exam. If the technical team observes any wrong methods, the student will be intimidated 12 times. After that, the site will be automatically shut down.<br></p>