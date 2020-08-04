'Pune-Nashik' railway project to be completed in record time

NASHIK :

The ‘Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed ​​Double Line Railway Project’ is an ambitious project of the state government which will give impetus to agricultural products and freight along with passenger services.

The project will ensure the development of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. Despite the crisis of 'Covid-19', we will complete the project in record time with the cooperation of the people's representatives, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The presentation of 'Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed ​​Railway Project' on behalf of Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and 'Maharel' was made in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the Deputy Chief Minister's Hall in the Ministry.

At that time Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was speaking. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Labor Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Transport Minister Anil Parab, Minister of State for Transport Satej Patil, MP Dr. Amol Kolhe, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil, MLA Ashok Pawar, MLA Chetan Tupe, MLA Sadashiv Lokhande, MLA Dr. Kiran Lohmate, MLA Saroj Ahire and other people's representatives were present through live and video conferencing.

Also from Nashik, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Deputy Collector Vasanti Mali, General Manager of 'Maharel', senior officials of Finance, Planning and Revenue Department participated through video conferencing.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Pune and Nashik are the two cities leading in industrial and agricultural development. The Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed ​​Railway Project will be useful for connecting these two smart cities. This project will accelerate the development of tourism, education, agriculture, business and industry in the three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik.

At the same time, the railways will, directly and indirectly, provide a large number of employment opportunities. This project, which will be completed at a very low cost, will result in huge savings in Pune-Nashik travel time. The distance will be covered in just two hours."At the same time, the affected farmers will be compensated as per the existing land acquisition law.

Preference will be given to locals with project-affected people at the railway station on this route while providing stalls for business. The project will also provide employment to the locals. This project will be of great benefit to the farmers of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts for the transportation of their agricultural produce.

The project will be expedited with the help of local people's representatives and no Chinese products or services will be used for the project, explained Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.The work of the project was presented on behalf of 'Maharel'.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Labor Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Transport Minister Anil Parab, Minister of State for Transport Satej Patil, MP Dr. Amol Kolhe, MLA Chetan Tupe, MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil, MLA Sadashiv Lokhande, MLA Dr. Kiran Lahamate, MLA Saroj Ahire made various suggestions.