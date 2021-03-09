Pulses, edible oil spoil kitchen budget

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In the time of rising inflation amid the pandemic, now pulses, edible oil prices have also become a cause of concern for the common man. It has disturbed the women’s kitchen budget too. The average rates of edible oils - groundnut, soybean, sunflower, peanuts, rice bran, have increased. Also, the prices of gram, tur, green gram, urad, and chickpea skyrocketed. </p>.<p>This has exacerbated the budget of the already-distressed common man who is facing rising fuel and domestic gas cylinder prices. The price of edible oil has gone up by Rs 20 to Rs 25 per liter. Pulses are also expensive at Rs 110 to Rs 115 per kg. While petrol and diesel prices are touching new highs every day. Petrol has reached around Rs 100 per liter and diesel Rs 90. As a result, the cost of transportation has also gone up.</p><p> The cost has risen by 10 to 15 per cent on all commodities. Due to the sharp rise in import duty on edible oil, a 15-liter container of edible oil, which was Rs 1,800 two months ago, now costs Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,300. Pulses are also an important part of the diet of everyone from the rich to the poor. Prices of all types of pulses like gram, tur, green gram, urad have gone up by 10 to 20 per cent due to an increase in transport cost. The old stock of pulses is depleted, and there is some time for new pulses to enter the market. Pulses are mainly grown in Marathwada. Traders say the rise will continue till a new stock of pulses arrives in the market. The overall budget of housewives has collapsed due to skyrocketing prices of edible oil and groceries.</p><p><strong>Current month prices of edible oil (in liters)</strong>:</p><p>Soybean costs Rs 105 to Rs 125</p><p>Sunflower Rs 110 to Rs 145</p><p>Peanuts Rs 150 to Rs 160</p><p>Ricebrain Rs 115 to Rs 125</p><p>Pulses price per Kg (in Rs)</p><p>Turdal - 90 to 95</p><p>Moongdal - 95 to 100</p><p>Chickpea - 60 to 65</p><p>"Prices of edible oil and pulses have gone up. These rates will continue for the next few days. Fuel price hikes have also pushed up grocery rates." - Kailas Malpure, grocery shopkeeper</p>