Pulse polio vaccination drive to be held tomorrow

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The pulse polio vaccination drive will be conducted in the municipal area tomorrow (Jan 31). The Mayor will inaugurate the drive. A total of 1097 booths have been set up. A total of 75 transit teams, 45 mobile squads, and 12-night teams have been appointed.</p>.<p>A total of 3455 employees, 245 supervisors and assistant medical officials, veterinary officials, biologists, chief medical officer, and medical officials have been appointed for smooth conduct of the drive. The teams will visit every household in the city after the drive to administer a dose to the rest children. It will continue for five days. A total of 683 teams and 245 IPPI supervisors will work for this. </p><p>There will be two employees each in one team. A supervisor will analyze the work done by five teams. A report of this work will be tabled to the government then. NMC city primary health centre’s medical officials, nurses, employees, divisional officials, nursing college students, charity organisations, Rotary Club, Lions Club, NMC education board, district malaria department, and private medical practitioners will provide their cooperation for the drive. </p><p>Employees will visit households from February 1-5, 2021 to administer a dose to those children who will not get a dose on the day of the drive. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav and health officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje have appealed to the citizens to cooperate for the drive.</p>