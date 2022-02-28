Pulse polio campaign in thousand plus places

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation launched Pulse Polio Campaign in the city yesterday. For implementing the campaign, 1,005 polio booths were set up in the city, while 44 mobile squads were deployed to reach the beneficiaries. Similarly, 70 transit teams were working at the bus stands and railway stations. Meanwhile, beneficiaries who did not come to the booth will be administered polio drops in a house to house drive in the city for five days.

On Sunday, the Pulse Polio Campaign was launched. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav appealed to the people to make the campaign successful through collective efforts to eradicate polio from the world by effectively implementing the Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign.

NMC launched the campaign in the city in presence of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav at Bytco Hospital. He was speaking at the occasion. He said that the campaign aimed at eradicating polio from the world through a concerted effort to eradicate polio. He also clarified if doctors treating patients under 15 years of age with the symptoms of paralysis report to the corporation, the polio test will be carried out by the corporation.

Health Medical Officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Corporator Sambhaji Moruskar, Suryakant Lavate, Ramesh Dhongade, Ambadas Pagare and Pandit Aware were present at the occasion.