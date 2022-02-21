Publish white paper on Smart City works

NASHIK: Opposition leader in Nashik Municipal Corporation Ajay Boraste and group leader Vilas Shinde have demanded that a white paper of all the ongoing smart city works should be published for the information of the citizens. Nashik Smart City Company was established four years ago for the smart development of Nashik city.

It has been alleged that the company has not done any planning of the works done by it. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Chief Executive Officer Sumant More of the Smart City Company. The government has included various cities in the country in a special project to develop smart cities.

The state government as well as Nashik Municipal Corporation also provided funds for these special projects. Nashik Municipal Corporation also participated in this scheme and established Smart City Company about 4 years ago. Considering the popularity and scope of this scheme, all Nashik residents expected that some meaningful development would happen in Nashik due to Smart City.

Unfortunately, some projects have not even started yet. The entire city is in a state of disarray due to lack of planning for some of the ongoing projects. Therefore, the Nashikites wants that they don’t want this smart development of city and it should stop immediately, says the letter given to CEO.

The people’s representative of the corporation or the common Nashikite does not have enough information about the ongoing projects. In that connection, it has been demanded that the company should present a white paper giving factual information about all the following activities of Smart City in the city to the people of Nashik.

Establishment of Command Control Center

Through the command center, water distribution system in Nashik city, street lights, drainage lines, as well as control of water tanks in the city and all the basic facilities of the Municipal Corporation can be controlled from one place. Apart from this, this project is very ambitious and useful in terms of traffic, law and security in Nashik city. In that connection it has been asked that have tenders been issued for this command center?

If so, the tender process was carried out by Smart City Company or by the State Government. The tender amount of the work, who were the eligible for tender, what was their tender bid amount ? Has the work order been issued with financial sanction for this amount? Also, has any advance amount been paid to the tenderer for this work?

Has the tenderer done enough work for the amount paid? If not, has any action been taken against the contractor? By giving such detailed information, the current status of the work and the time required for the work should also be mentioned and the expenses incurred should be informed.