Public lavatories will be cleaned through machine: Mayor

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>Public lavatories in city will be cleaned through jetting machine. If health department is cleaned public lavatories by setting up a separate system, the public health in city will be maintained.</p>.<p>This will also be helped in bringing Nashik on top of the cleanest cities during Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, stated Mayor Satish Kulkarni.</p><p>A demonstration about how to keep public lavatories clean using jetting machine was held in a a public lavatory near CBS. Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, health officer Dr Kalpana Kute.</p><p>Divisional sanitary inspector P D Patil and others were present on the occasion. The machine is prepared by the organization of Mangesh Gandhi, A representative of S & M trading corporation.</p><p>The demonstration was organized as there are large number of complaints by citizens about the unhygienic condition in public lavatories.</p>