Public awareness on World AIDS Day

Nashik
This day is observed on the 1st of December every year to create awareness among people about the dreaded disease like AIDS and its transmission. AIDS Day was observed by creating awareness about AIDS in the Tidke Colony area on behalf of Shakti Vikas Academy in Nashik.
Manohar Jagtap, president of the organization, said that the day should be observed to raise awareness about AIDS, a deadly disease that has spread across the world and mourned those who fell victim to this deadly disease.
“Staying with, eating, playing with, touching, using clothes, sleeping with, using the toilet, etc. All these reasons do not lead to the infection of this terrible disease. Therefore, there is a misconception in the minds of all ordinary citizens that this disease is infectious. But it was guided that it is not a contagious disease.”
Secretary of the organization Manisha Jagtap, Ashwini Bagul, Karisma Munindra, Kajal Awad, Dhanshree Pawar, Deepali Gaikwad, Gauri Bhagre, Yash Hire, Rishikesh Gaikwad, Swapnil Jadhav, and Atharv Jagtap participated in this activity.