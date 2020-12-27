Public awareness about Corona: Jangda runs to complete Nashik-Shirdi distance

Nashik: The senior vice president of Nashik Transport Association Subhash Jangada ran to complete 90-km distance between Nashik and Shirdi on Saturday, to create awareness about Corona. He took darshan of Saibaba and prayed to end Corona epidemic.

He appealed to people to follow government guidelines related to Corona.Jangada started his run at 4.30 am after taking darshan of lord Dutt at Dutt temple in Satpur. He completed Nashik-Shirdi distance around 3.12 pm. While on the way to Shirdi he was welcomed at Nashik Road, Sinnar, Pangri, Wavi and other villages.

When he reached Shirdi he was felicitated thereHe was accompanied by president of Nashik Transport Association Rajendra Phad, senior advisor Jaypal Sharma, Dada Deshmukh, Vishal Pathak and others.

Subhash Jangda is running between Nashik to Shirdi to give various social messages. This is his sixth year. Earlier, he created awareness about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, female foeticide, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and save water mission.