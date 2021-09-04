PSI among 2 trapped in ACB net

NASHIK: The city unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two people, including a police sub-inspector and private person, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 from a complainant at Jaikheda police station in Baglan taluka of the district. PSI of Jaikheda police station, Milind Murlidhar Navgire, had demanded Rs 27,000 as bribe for not taking action on the complaint filed against the complainant with the same police station, sources in ACB said.

However, aggrieved complainant registered a complaint with the city unit of ACB, whose team on Wednesday (Sept 1) laid a trap in the premises of Jaikheda police station after inquiry and caught red-handed private person Ramesh Kacharu Garud while accepting the bribe money from complainant on behalf of PSI Navgire. Later, PSI Navgire was also arrested, sources added.