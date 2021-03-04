Provision of Rs 421 crore for teachers’ grant

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A relief to teachers on the first day of the State Assembly session. A supplementary demand for a grant of about Rs. 421 crore for teachers of primary, secondary and higher secondary has been tabled. In this regard, a government notification is expected to be issued soon, informed teacher MLC Kishor Darade. </p>.<p>For the last 15 to 20 years, teachers in the state have been providing education sans salary while waiting for grants. Hundreds of agitations have taken place in this regard and a record number of agitations have been recorded in the last two to three years. The teacher MLC himself has gone on a hunger strike, and even in the Assembly session, teachers have consistently raised their voices for grants. </p><p>Apart from this, thousands of teachers in the state have been protesting at Azad Maidan for the last 30 days through the Teachers’ Coordinating Committee. The culmination of all this is that the government has decided to allocate funds on the first day of the session itself and has submitted a supplementary demand, which will be decided soon, said MLC Darade. The government has already decided to give 20 per cent grant from November 1, 2020 and 40 per cent grant to the former. </p><p>The list of eligible schools was announced last month, after which funds have now been allocated. A supplementary demand of Rs 263 crore has been submitted for an additional 20 per cent for the posts of 17,299 teachers in the state where 20 per cent grant has been announced earlier. Apart from this, Rs. 120.56 crore for 20 per cent grant for 8820 posts in junior colleges and Rs. 20 lakh for 20 per cent grant for 1688 primary school teachers and a token supplementary demand of Rs. 17 crore for posts of 1276 teachers for 20% grant has been tabled. </p><p>MLA Darade informed that the demand was made for the required fund as it is possible from the grant of the current financial year. Soon after the approval of the supplementary demand, the government should take a decision to disburse the grant and give relief to the teachers. “We will urge the Finance Minister and the Education Minister and will raise our voice for the grant,” Darade said</p>