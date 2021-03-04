Deshdoot Times

Provision of Rs 421 crore for teachers’ grant

Supplementary demand in state legislature
Provision of Rs 421 crore for teachers’ grant
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
state assembly
teachers grant
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com