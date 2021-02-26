Deshdoot Times

Provide storage facility for excessive grains: MP Pawar

Provide storage facility for excessive grains: MP Pawar
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Food Grains
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
MP Pawar
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login
AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com