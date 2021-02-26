Provide storage facility for excessive grains: MP Pawar

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: MP Dr. Bharti Pawar has demanded that the foodgrains procured under the minimum support price (MSP) have been stored at warehouses should be processed through 'bhardai' so that excessive grains which are currently being purchased will get space for storage at godowns that are already filled to their capacity. She raised this demand through a letter to District Collector Suraj Mandhare.</p>.<p>Grains procurement is underway in Kalwan, Peth, Surgana and Dindori talukas of Nashik district under the central government's MSP Scheme.<br>In view of the increasing inflow of foodgrains, there are no more godowns available for the storage of foodgrains.<br><br>So if 'bhardai' (processing) of the grains stored is done, there may be space for more purchased grains in that warehouses. At present farmers have a large quantity of grains that needs to be procured. Grain processing in the district should be allowed as soon as possible, MP Pawar demanded adding "So that storage in warehouses is reduced and space is made available for newly arrived grains."</p>