Provide space in Mumbai for sale of agriculture produce

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>MP Hemant Godse and a delegation of farmers have put forth their demand to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Principal Secretary, agriculture department Eknath Davale to provide space in Mumbai and its suburban areas to farmers’ groups and agriculture production companies from Nashik and its surrounding areas to sell their produce under ‘Vikel te Pikel’ scheme. </p>.<p>MP Godse has informed that the government has shown a positive stand over providing space to farmers’ groups and agriculture production companies. The agricultural produce and vegetables from Nashik district are in good demand in Mumbai, Kalyan, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and suburban areas. Mala farmers group, agriculture science group, agriculture science board, Green Field Agro Services, Natural Foods, and Coroner Producer Company are seeling agricultural produce in Mumbai and its suburban area. </p><p>However, they were facing difficulties due to the non-availability of space to sell their produce. Various farmers’ delegations had met MP Godse and had tabled their issues to him. During discussions, principal secretary Davale has stated that the Chief Minister introduced the ‘Pikel te Viekl’ scheme to ensure that farmers can sell their agricultural produce directly to the consumers. </p><p>This will give a boost to the financial development of the farmers. He assured to conduct a meeting of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan Municipal Corporation to solve this issue. Tanaji Gaikar, Duttatray Dhage, Amol Gore, and other farmers were part of the delegation.</p>