Provide relief to rain-hit farmers: Dr Pawar

NASHIK: Last week’s unseasonal rains in various parts of the district have caused severe damage to rabi crops. On this backdrop, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar has instructed an immediate assessment of the crop damage and fair compensation to the rain-affected farmers in the district.

In this regard, Dr Pawar has given letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanding financial aid for farmers.

Due to unseasonal rains in the district from March 9 to March 11, rabi crops on an area of 1200 hectares were damaged. More than 400 farmers were affected. Dindori taluka was the worst hit. Wheat and vineyards on about 71 hectares have been hit hard.

In Niphad, 110 farmers from five villages were hit due to the heavy spells. Wheat on 10 hectares, vineyard on 70 hectares and onion on 5 hectares were damaged. In Sinnar too, 78 farmers suffered huge losses due to damage to their crops including onion, maize and wheat. The livestock also succumbed to the untimely rain fury. Meanwhile, panchnama is currently underway, however, it needs to be expedited. The report of primary damage has been submitted by the agriculture department to the district administration.

The state government should provide financial assistance to distressed farmers. For this, panchnama of the damage to the crops should be completed on priority, Dr Pawar appealed.