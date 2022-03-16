Provide property and water bills offline: Citizens

DEOLALI CAMP: Residents of Deolali Camp are unhappy with Deolali Cantonment Board’s decision to shift property and water tax bills online. They have alleged that many people aren’t technology-friendly, and at times, technical glitches make the payment process difficult.

The offline staff members accepting payments have become helpless because the process of uploading bills, printing them, and payments have shifted online. Residents search for their bills and pay online, or else, they print the bills and visit the board’s office for payment.

Those who aren’t technology-friendly or face technical glitches, visit the office for payment, thus increasing the burden on staff members. Deolali Cantonment Board introduced online bill payments on the e-Chhawani portal to make the process environment friendly and save residents’ time. However, due to technical glitches or other reasons, the burden on staff members increases and the process gets further delayed.

Also, citizens need to pay an extra one per cent under the guise of cash handling charges during offline payment. Public establishments like schools, institutions, and banks also need offline bills. Therefore, citizens have demanded the board to decide in the general public’s favour, or else, they should provide print facilities for the public at the helpdesk.