‘Provide adequate facilities in Wadala Gaon’

NASHIK: Even after paying all kinds of taxes, the Wadala Gaon area within the municipal limits is deprived of various facilities. Yuvashakti Kamgar Sanghatana has submitted a statement to the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar demanding immediate solutions for various civic issues in their area. The organisation has warned of an agitation if the corporation fails to address Wadala Gaon’s issues.

The road leading to Madina Masjid at Madinanagar in Wadala Gaon is in poor condition and needs to be concretized. It is the main road in the area and is full of pedestrians and vehicles. As the road leads to a Masjid, the road witnesses a rush throughout the day with men visiting the Masjid to offer regular prayers.

Due to its poor condition, residents find it difficult to walk on this road. With the arrival of heavy rains, the condition will deteriorate further, thus increasing the residents’ problems.

The residents of Wadalagaon have expressed resentment towards Nashik Municipal Corporation as they have failed to repair the road despite several complaints and requests. They have alleged the authorities are deliberately ignoring their plight.

Also, as there is no water supply through pipelines in Sadiq Nagar and Kadri Nagar of Wadala Gaon, residents need to visit other areas in search of water.

As the water supply department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has not yet laid a water pipeline in this area, there is not enough water available to the residents. Also, the summer season made things worse for residents. Therefore, the administration should address these issues immediately or else; the organisation will stage an agitation against the corporation.