Protest against Smart City

NASHIK: Several citizens, traders, and Congress party members held a protest against the Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited, i.e., Smart city officials, yesterday at Shalimar, Nashik. The protestors raised slogans against the officials and demanded an enquiry against the corrupt officials. Congress senior leader Rajendra Bagul criticized the company and called its management inefficient and sluggish.

Protestors stated the company has dug up good roads in the city and worsened their condition. Nashik has become a city of dug-up holes and poor-quality roads. While working on the roads, the workers have damaged the gas, water, and sewer pipelines and left them unrepaired.

Due to the ongoing delayed works, several citizens suffer from minor and major accidents. Bagul added that some people even died due to electric shock and accidents, but smart city officials ignored everyone’s plight. Either the smart city officials or the Nashik Municipal Corporation is responsible for the damage done, but the current situation is creating several difficulties for Nashikities. The ongoing work has disrupted the city’s beauty and worsened the city’s plight.

The protestors alleged massive corruption involved in the works and demanded an enquiry of several officials. They also demanded a quality check of the completed works and an inspection of the implemented plan. Nashik City Congress President Sharad Aher also spoke against the smart city officials and how the works cause traffic congestion regularly.

Suresh Maru, Vasant Thakur, Dnyaneshwar Kale, Sharad Bodke, Vijay Patil, Naresh Parkh, Naresh Kataria, Vishwas Kale, Ishaq Qureshi, Rauf Kokani, Anil Bahot, Hanif Bashir, and others were present at the protest.