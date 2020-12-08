Protest against poor water supply

New Nashik: A local public representative in New Nashik area resorted to an unique way of protest by climbing on a water tank demanding restoration of regular water supply in the area.



Water supply in ward numbers 27, 28 and 29 has been disrupted for the last few days. The residents from these wards are getting irregular and low pressure water supply.



Shiv Sena corporator Kiran Gamane-Darade and her husband Bala Darade on Monday climbed the water tank near Pathardi phata to protest against non-redressal of their grievances and demand regular, full pressure water supply.