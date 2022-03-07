Protect our ancient heritage: Environmentalists

Nashik: Nashik Smart City is carrying out constructions at many places in Godaghat area, in which ancient structures are allegedly being removed. Two days ago, a small temple and old stone steps of the ghats in good condition were demolished by a JCB machine.

Citizens, including Godapremi and priests raised objections. Satish Shukla, president of Purohit Sangh, has demanded that Smart City should develop the city, but hundreds of years old structures should not be demolished unnecessarily, and work should be done in a planned manner in consultation with the local citizens and Purohit Sangh office bearers.

An average of one lakh people visit the holy Ramkund and Gangaghat area for religious rituals. The stone ghats were built for them about 400 years ago, these stones are connected to each other. Iron nails have also been fixed in it. Even flood waters could not dismantle its strong foundation. While the work is being done to break the 400-year old stones, while the place is being paved with cement steps.

This is very wrong and uncalled for. It is important to preserve these old structures, but the Smart City company is acting arbitrarily. Even the office bearers of the Purohit Sangh, which has a tradition of hundreds of years, are not being discussed, which is causing resentment. Excavations are being carried out with the help of large machines at various places to beautify the area. While doing all this, the locals are alleging that the officials of the Smart City are hammering the structures by ignoring its historic relevance. Citizens say that there is an urgent need for restrictions on the ongoing works.

"I myself have witnessed five Simhastha Kumbh Melas. We have detailed information about the entire Nashik and Gangaghat area, but the Smart City Company is not asking the Purohit Sangh but is carrying out work arbitrarily. We demand development of Nashik in a planned manner and preservation of old structures." - Satish Shukla, President, Purohit Sangh

"There are many historical temples, memorials, ancient structures and ghats built by Ahilya Devi at Godaghat. Demolition is going on in the name of making it all Smarter. While the High Court has ordered the removal of concrete from Goda basin, it is being sidelined. The Smart City authorities must first take the the locals into confidence. - Dewang Jani, Chairman, Godapremi Seva Samiti