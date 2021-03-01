Prostitution racket busted; 13 Bangladeshi women, girls rescued

They also arrested two customers present there. According to police, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pournima Choughule received an input that suspects Philomena Sharma and Chauhan were forcing Bangladeshi women and girls to sell their flesh.

Thereafter the central crime branch squad sent a bogus consumer there to verify this. After verifying, the squad raided the place and arrested suspects and consumers. Earlier, they took action twice against Philomena Sharma under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, when suspects were produced in the court, they have been remanded to police custody till March 3. The squad of inspector in-charge Dr. Dharmaraj Bangar, assistant police inspector Sachin Sawant, Madhvi Wagh, police sub-inspector Hode, and others took part in the operation.