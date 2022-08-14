Prosthetic arms distributed among differently-abled

NASHIK: Zilla Parishad Nashik’s social welfare department, education department, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Hausala Samajik Sanstha, and Social Hardware distributed prosthetic arms to a total of 14 differently-abled students at Zilla Parishad’s school.

A welcoming ceremony for these students was organised at MAI Lele Shravan Vikas Vidyalaya. Disability Welfare Commissioner Omprakash Deshmukh, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, Nashik City Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware, and District Social Welfare Officer Yogesh Patil were present as chief guests at the ceremony.

Disability Welfare Commissioner Omprakash Deshmukh appreciated this unique initiative organised through the district administration and social organisations and informed about the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

He said local self-government bodies should spend 5 per cent reserve funds for the welfare of the differently-abled and implement various schemes effectively.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknaware appreciated the organisers saying that he felt satisfied as he attended this event and was overwhelmed with students’ participation in this programme organised for students while maintaining the social commitment.